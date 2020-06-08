The Commissioner for Workds and Energy in Adamawa State and son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Adamu Atiku-Abubakar, has said his father will contest the presidency again in 2023.

Adamu said this when he presented the score card of his ministry as the administration of Governor Ahmadu Finitiri of Adamawa State clocked one year.

He said: “Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with my father contesting for the presidency.

“In 2023, my father will be aspiring to the number one office in the land because he has been an astute, strategic, master politician for almost four decades.”

Adamu said Fintiri’s administration, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, had surpassed the expectations of many in the state, who were surprised that given the tight liquidity constraints, the governor could still meet most of its campaign promises to the electorate.

On the reason he did not go into politics on time, he said it was as a result of the advice from his father who wanted him to spend more time in the private sector to gain enough experience, which would be crucial for him in public life.

He said: I am basically here to serve my people.

“If I am called by the people back home to run for the Senate, I don’t see anything wrong with that.”