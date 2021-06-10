RelatedPosts No Content Available

Nigerian lady who accused billionaire lawyer, Prince Nedd Nwoko of unjustly detaining her father has announced that he’s been released.

Recall that the Eagle Online earlier reported that the lady accused Nwoko for detaining her dad for what she claimed he was innocent of and had locked up several people unjustly.

The lady who is identified as a former beauty queen, Ifejoku Uzor Pamela disclosed that her father, Okey Ifejoku who is the President of the Idumuje-Ugboko Development Union had been in police detention after being re-arrested alongside his deputy Godwin Aniemeke.

Pamela had claimed that Ned Nwoko used his money to “illegally jail” her father and she asked Nigerians to come to her family’s aid.

Serving an update on the case, she revealed on social media on June 9 that her father had been released.

Pamela wrote;

“Y’all!!!!!!!!!!!! Finallyyyyyyyyyy oooo! Daddy’s out! I’m short of words right now

Thank God!!! Thank you all!!

When light shines upon darkness, the truth shall prevail!!.”