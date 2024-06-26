My dad had a vision that I ended up as gospel singer, Davido reveals

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed a vision his dad, Deji Adeleke, shared about him transitioning from secular music to gospel.

Davido made this known at his wedding to his wife, Chioma Rowland, on Tuesday while chatting with some guests at the star-studded event.

“My dad told me, ‘David, I had a vision that you ended your music as a gospel singer,’” Davido revealed in the now-trending video.

One of the guests was captured responding to this by yelling, “So shall it be!” while a few more people chanted “Amen!”

The wedding also garnered lots of interest and enthusiasm from fans, content creators and journalists alike, who flooded the internet with wedding-related content under the hashtag #Chivido2024.