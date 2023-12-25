My Christmas story, by Kehinde Aderemi

It is Christmas day. A very special day for all Christians from all over the world.

It is the celebration of the lord Jesus Christ, the son of the most high God and the symbol of peace to the world.

Yes, we are all in the mood. The whole world is celebrating the day with pomp. It is a perfect time for family reunion and everybody is happy that the year is running to an end. From the North to the South, East to the West, Christmas is the day the lord has made.

My Christmas has been very exciting. I started my Christmas earlier than today – December 25, with a special carol organised by the office of the AareOnakakanfo of Yorubaland. It was the sixth edition of the carol held at the Oodua House in Ikeja, Lagos. Several Churches were at the event to rejoice and celebrate the carol with us. They were all in a good mood. They were happy to celebrate the most high God with us during this special season.

The Carol was never a jamboree. It was to reflect on the love of God to His creatures. The theme was: “God sent forth His only begotten son.” A very important verse from Galatians 4 verses 4 to 5. It showed the abundant generosity of God to the world, His infinite mercy, grace and love for humanity. All these, the bible says, led to the birth of Jesus Christ. As far as I am concerned, it is no doubt that the carol was another milestone in the history of the office of the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland.

In his remarks, Iba Gani Adams said the Oodua Peoples Congress under his leadership had been celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ every year without any hitch. He stated also that the organisation has also been celebrating with the muslims and the adherents of traditional religion, especially, during the Ramadan and other major festivals.

From his background, he said he is always in tune with the three major religions: Christianity, Islam and the traditional religion, even as he urged all religious leaders to be moderate in their beliefs. He maintained also that religion is a thing of the mind, adding that it should not be used as a tool to destroy the peace of the world.

In his words: “All over the world, the issue of religion is very sensitive and it is also key to the growth of humanity. Religion, as far as I know, usually appeals to the soul and the spirit. However, it has also been the bane of war across the world. For instance, the present war between Israel and Palestine is an example of how religion can be a dangerous tool for global threat and disunity.

“Today, many innocent people have lost their lives to the unfortunate war. It is sad that the world is also feeling the heat of the war between Israel and Palestine. It is very sad that the war is taking its toll on the peace of the global community and nobody is happy that Christmas was also cancelled in Bethlehem, a city where the lord Jesus Christ was born.”

In Nigeria, it is an irony of fate that we are not in a war like Israel and Palestine. But the truth is that the country is fighting the economic war. Nigeria’s economy is sinking by the day and our leaders are now in dire need of an immediate respite and the best approach and strategy to revamp the economy.

As we celebrate Christmas today, it is very important to know that many Nigerians are just surviving the stiff economy. Many are yet to recover from the result of the unexpected removal of the fuel subsidy. Today, as we celebrate Christmas, the very question is: How merry is Christmas in Nigeria? It is as bad as that.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is finding it difficult to fill the lacuna between the expectations of the mass of the people from his administration and the reality of our situation as a country that is daily surviving on rising foreign loans and a huge debt profile. For ordinary Nigerians, this season of Yuletide came with a huge burden and every aspect of our lives have been touched with rising prices of commodities.

Travel costs are also very high across the country. Thanks to the Federal Government’s 50 percent transport subsidy, yet it is still very unbearable as many could not afford the huge increase in the fares.

In Lagos, the usual tradition during Yuletide is that the road will be free for travellers as many would have travelled to their respective states to celebrate the season with their families. But this time around, that same tradition suddenly changed as many preferred to stay back in town than to incur in such huge expenses of travelling outside the state.

For instance, prices of everything that was previously within the reach of the mass of the people has been increased greatly. It is nothing but a war when a bag of rice, a common staple food of the masses, is sold for over N60,000 for a 50kg bag.

As we celebrate Christmas today, there’s no denying the fact that the situation is biting hard on the people. You can see the pains and the agonies on the faces of the people. The Nigerian economy is hanging in the balance. I pray to God to heal our land, save the country from austerity and hunger.

In spite of the various agonies, pains and hardship ravaging the country, I believe strongly that there’s still no alternative to peace and economic prosperity. It is my belief also that we can achieve peace through religious tolerance. And we can also achieve unity when Nigeria is very peaceful.

In truth, we all knew how we got to this stage. But at a time like this, we need to seek the face of the most high God to get out of this socio- economic crisis.

Finally, no matter how the situation is, there is the need for us to reflect on the lessons of Christmas. It is a season of love, hope, compassion and sharing. As we celebrate the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, let us imbibe the spirit of love for one another.

Let us share the great moment with those that are not privileged to have as much as we do. Let us put smiles on the faces of the poor and seek peace in Nigeria as that is one of the reasons the lord Jesus Christ was born. That, exactly, is my story as we celebrate Christmas today.

Aderemi writes from Lagos.