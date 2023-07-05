My child for Davido has a new father — US-based baby mama

The US-based lady who claimed that Nigerian pop singer, David Adeleke, with stage name Davido, impregnated her, Anita Brown, has said her baby now has a new father.
The US-based social media influencer, made the revelation in a series of tweets on her Twitter handle on Tuesday.
Brown tweeted: “I wish y’all would stop calling my phone
“DAVIDO is not my child’s father
“We don’t want him in my life or my child’s life.
“HE DIED!
“Please get over it & move on
“PLEASE!
“Leave us alone.”
In another post, Brown said: ““Y’all are delusional
“WE DON’T CARE FOR DAVIDO
“I’M IN THE UNITED STATES
“I’M TOP 5
“It’s annoying now
“Nobody wants to hear about David
“This is old news
“My baby got a new dad already.”
In yet another post, she tweeted: “Yo @davido tell your wack ass fans
“I don’t give a FCK about you bro
“This is annoying
“You gave out my number
“It’s annoying cause i don’t care for you
“This shit is Irrelevant
“We both know my body
“Idc about nothing having to do with you.”