My child for Davido has a new father — US-based baby mama

The US-based lady who claimed that Nigerian pop singer, David Adeleke, with stage name Davido, impregnated her, Anita Brown, has said her baby now has a new father.

The US-based social media influencer, made the revelation in a series of tweets on her Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Brown tweeted: “I wish y’all would stop calling my phone

“DAVIDO is not my child’s father

“We don’t want him in my life or my child’s life.

“HE DIED!

“Please get over it & move on

“PLEASE!

“Leave us alone.”

In another post, Brown said: ““Y’all are delusional

“WE DON’T CARE FOR DAVIDO

“I’M IN THE UNITED STATES

“I’M TOP 5

“It’s annoying now

“Nobody wants to hear about David

“This is old news

“My baby got a new dad already.”

In yet another post, she tweeted: “Yo @davido tell your wack ass fans

“I don’t give a FCK about you bro

“This is annoying

“You gave out my number

“It’s annoying cause i don’t care for you

“This shit is Irrelevant

“We both know my body

“Idc about nothing having to do with you.”