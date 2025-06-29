My CFR national honours award, by Abubakar D Umar

When the President called to inform me of his decision to magnanimously confer on me the National Award of Commander of the Federal Republic, CFR, on account of my much advertised role in the struggle for the validation of the June 12th election and affirmation of Chief MKO Abiola’s mandate, my first reaction was why only me and not all those unsung heroes. Those officers and men who actively participated in that struggle, risking their careers and even lives.

Although I was one of the leaders of that movement within the military, my contribution was by no means bigger than theirs. While I have been recognised and celebrated, including this National Honour by the President, they have remained anonymous.

It is therefore incumbent upon me to reveal the identity of these patriots if only to acknowledge and commend their contributions to the emergence of the current democratic dispensation.

The fact that Chief Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12th election won over 80% of the Armed Forces votes, clearly demonstrated the contribution of the other members of the military. I should add that this list is by no means exhaustive. There are a lot more participants who have remained unknown to me since they served under others. I apologise to all those whose names I must have missed. May God recognise and reward your sacrifice.

Top on my list is my deputy at the Armoured Corps Centre and School, Col MA Garba, whose commitment was so strong that he continued with the execution of our plans after some of us were arrested, detained and mercifully retired in October, 1993. He went on, as he should, to attain the enviable rank of a Major General in the army. Others are:

-Lt col Lawal Jaafaru Isa.

-Lt col UF Ahmed.

-Lt col MS Dasuki.

-Lt col ML Gwadabe.

-Lt col J. Temlong.

-Lt col Musa Shehu.

-Lt col Chris Eze.

-Lt col HM Dzarma.

-Lt col Isa Jibrin.

-Lt col JOS Oshanupin.

-Lt Col A Oloruntoba(kabiesi Olugbede of Gbede kingdom).

-Lt col Moke.

-Lt col Happy Bulus.

-Lt col Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

-Col J Okai.

-Col E. Ndubueze.

-Lt col Yakubu Muazu.

-Lt col Yahaya Abubakar ( current Etsu Nupe).

-Major Saad Abubakar (current Sultan of Sokoto).

-Maj Abba Maimalari.

-Maj Jamil Tahir.

-Maj Buzugbe.

-Maj LP Aprezi.

-Maj MK Yake.

-Maj J Dawah.

-Maj Suleiman Wali.

-Maj Dauda Komo.

-Maj Lucky Torrie.

-Maj JS Zaruwa.

-Maj M Sumaye.

-Maj Sani Bawa.

-Maj Ndaliman.

Maj Ahmed.

-Maj M Bawa.

-Lt col JB Ahmadu.

-Capt Junaid Bindawa.

-Capt Lar.

I therefore accept this award with all sense of humility on behalf of all these officers and men. Obviously, it goes without saying that this award will be doubly more meaningful if the democracy we all fought for delivers the real dividends. This can happen only if leaders at all levels govern with the fear of God and in accordance with the tenets of democracy. It remains the hope and prayers of all patriots that nothing is done to derail this infant democracy.

To achieve the stability and progress of our democracy, leaders must prioritise good governance over politicking for self aggrandizement. The three co-equal branches of government must operate independently while cooperating with each other.

One enduring lesson from the conduct of the officers and men is their decision to operate above sycophancy but to hold their superior officers to account. Sadly, this does not appear to have a positive impact on our political leaders. Sycophancy everywhere has become the scourge of selfless and accountable leadership. It is the reason for the arrogance and vanity we see in our leaders at all levels. Men of straw are widely and falsely being elevated to the position of icons by self seeking sycophants. Mr President must lead in a war against sycophancy in all its forms. This must allow for no exceptions including the rapidly growing trend of naming and renaming public institutions, facilities and other infrastructure after a President or State Governor while in office. The other day, the Senate President was reported to have predicted that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 election with 99.9% of the votes! Even allowing for the fact that this Senate President is widely known for his humorous incitement, Mr President will do well to shun such oracles.

God bless Nigeria.

Abubakar Dangiwa Umar,

Colonel (Rtd)

