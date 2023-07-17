My cabinet will be made up of  young, average and elderly, says Oborevwori

828 828

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta says his cabinet will be made up of youths, middle-aged and the elderly.

Oborevwori made this known on Sunday at a Thanksgiving Service in honour of his Deputy, Chief Monday Onyeme, at the St. John’s Anglican Church, Ibabu, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.

“The appointments are coming. We will be a mixture of the young, average and the old. God is leading us, nobody is directing this administration.

”We will do the right thing for our people at the right time,” Oborevwori said.

He said that the state government would be fair and just in the appointments and distribution of projects across the state.

READ ALSO:

· Adamu speaks on resignation as APC chairman

· Methodist Prelate calls for calm over bill seeking to regulate Christianity

· UNILORIN warns public against antics of scammers

He urged the people of the state to continue to pray for him and his administration to enable him deliver on his campaign promises to the people.

Oborevwori, accompanied by his wife, Tobore, noted that his administration was a product of the grace and mercy of God.

He reminded the people about the importance of thanksgiving in perfecting the acts of God upon any man.

”I overcame so many challenges to become governor. I am happy to be here to join my friend and brother, the Deputy Governor and his wife, Catherine to give thanks to God for our successful inauguration as governor and deputy and for all our victories at the election and in the courts.

“We have come to thank God for finding us worthy to serve at this time in the history of our dear State.

“We will continue to give God thanks for giving us the opportunity to lead Delta at this time in spite of several challenges, which we overcame by God’s grace.

“Thanking God is very important and that is why we will continue to appreciate the hand of God upon our lives and state,” he said.

He commended the immediate past governor, Ifeanyi Okowa for his skills training and entrepreneurship programmes, while assuring that his administration will do more to touch the lives of the people of the state.

READ ALSO:

· Freedom Online 5th lecture: Uzodimma, Diri, Daniel, Bode George, Olubolade, Tola Adeniyi confirm attendance

· Fire: LASEMA rescues seven children from orphanage home

· FCTA warns criminals to relocate from Abuja

The governor pledged to deliver on his M.O.R.E Agenda for the state.

Earlier, Bishop of Ika Diocese and Supervising Bishop of Ndokwa Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Godfrey Ekpenisi congratulated Sir Onyeme and his wife, Catherine.

Ekpenisi, in a sermon titled; “Seven Principles of Starting and Finishing Strong”, urged leaders to seek wisdom, promote excellence, be good and disciplined leaders, show love to the people, nurture their families and honour God throughout their tenures.

He called on leaders to be disciplined and show empathy to the people they are leading, adding that “a leader does not force leadership on people, he earns it by his actions.

In attendance were Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu; immediate past Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Edith; former Gov. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who was represented by his daughter, Orode; former Deputy Governors, Sir Benjamin Elue and Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, others.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E stands for Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security.