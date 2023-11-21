My brothers used voodoo to bring me back to Nigeria from US, I’ve been wandering for eight years — Man + Video

A Nigerian man has told the story of how his elder brothers allegedly used voodoo to bring him back to Nigeria from the United States of America.

The unidentified man said after returning to the country, he slept for over two years under Oshodi Bridge in Lagos.

He also said he spent about six years sleeping in a church in Ogun State before he was shoved out.

The man, who said he studied Banking and Finance in the United Kingdom, spoke with an Ibadan, Oyo State based journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat, on a radio programme.

He said: “I just strangely found myself in Nigeria.

“I spent nine years in London.

“I studied Banking and Finance in London.

“I had struggled a lot.

“I had a dream like I was flying in the skies.

“In the dream, I was welcome to the Bahamas.

“I had been there for a vacation in real life.

“Then, I saw: ‘Welcome to London.’

“Later, I saw another signpost that said: ‘Welcome to Africa.’

“After that, another one said: ‘Welcome to Nigeria.’

“It now became clearer when I started seeing cattle and ‘molue’ buses and I woke up.

“It was after one month, my wife said that I woke up and shouted: ‘Nigeria, Nigeria!’

“I didn’t plan that I was going to Nigeria.

“That was how I became sick and my family rushed me to a Teaching Hospital in California.”

He said he suddenly left for Nigeria and was met at the airport by his elder brothers who took all he brought home and left him there.

He added: “From there, I found myself under the bridge in Oshodi, Lagos.

“I slept for two years under the bridge.

“It was some policemen who woke me up around 1am on a particular midnight.

“They touched me with the gun.

“Their leader, during an operation in the middle of the night, asked me where I was from.

“He said: ‘Get up!’

ALSO READ:

DHQ speaks on reported death of Chief of Defence Staff

Stanbic IBTC Holdings announces ninth annual Together4ALimb Walk

Dr. Diaso’s death: NMA speaks on suspected stalling of probe

“And questioned: ‘Where are you from?’

“I answered: ‘I’m from America.’

“I regained my senses a bit.

“So he now collected the nylon bag I was holding to check me.

“My elder brothers who used voodoo to call me back to Nigeria were also the ones who came to meet me at the airport and collected all my luggage.

“They dumped me at the psychiatric hospital at Sabo, Yaba, Lagos.

“When the workers did not see my people, they sent me out and that was how I became a vagabond in Lagos.

“Later, they dumped me at another praying mountain at Pakoto, Ifo, located in Ogun State, where I spent six years.

“The pastor of the church took care of me.

“Later when the owner of the church died, the people working with the prophet stylishly sent me packing and I became stranded and a wanderer.”

“My brothers used voodoo to bring me back to Nigeria from US, now I've been wandering for eight years, sleeping under the bridge and in a church”- Nigerian man says as he breaks down in tears



Durex | Ebuka Obi | Bella | Binance | Ohema pic.twitter.com/mbNgB80IbW — News Pop (@Newspopng) November 21, 2023

END.