My breasts bring me all money I could ever ask for — Sissy Icecream

Social media influencer, Nessa Anietie, professionally known as Sissy Icecream, has said that her breasts bring her all the money she could ever ask for.
The plus size model said this in an interview she granted a media personality, Egungun, which covered several areas of her life.
Anietie said: “I don’t have back pains.
“My body compliments it.
“I am not slim, so my body compliments it.
“It brings me all the money I could ever ask for.
“Maybe when I’m like 40 or something, I’ll think about reducing it.”