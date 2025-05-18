My book addresses political corruption, futility – Sam Omatseye

The author of: “Juju Eye,” Sam Omatseye, has said that his book addressed political corruption and futility as well as the vulnerability of women in Nigeria.

Omatseye, the Chairman of The Nation Editorial Board, disclosed this on Saturday at the book reading event held at The Booksellers in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said: “The lesson for our nation is that we should know the difference between a wrong value and a right value.

“And we have to try to navigate our way towards the kind of values that will lift us as a society.”

According to him, readers should look out for corruption, political corruption, religious hypocrisy, people who are phoney, and vulnerable women in society.

Omatseye said the novel also highlighted the futility of a certain kind of political leadership.

On the choice of the book’s title, he said though he couldn’t remember how he got the name: “Juju Eye,” but the novel’s protagonist used the expression to mean he is worshipping his lover.

He said: “I call her Juju Eye because I am worshipping her.

“She is such a great woman that I am worshipping her.”

Meanwhile, a member of the audience, Dr. Olasunbo Apampa, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), appreciated the author’s versatility.

Another audience member, who simply identified herself as Orisa, cited the captivating manner the novel was written and the plots which depicted vast experience and writing skills.

NAN reports the novel has 51 chapters and 352 pages.

