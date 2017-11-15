My appointments based on merit, tract records – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday night in Abakikili, Ebonyi State explained that many appointments in his administration were done purely on merit and proven track records.

Speaking at a State Dinner organised in his honour, Buhari said he always considered what was best for the country in taking such decisions.

He said: “Some of the people holding high positions in the government, like my ministers, will tell you that I didn’t know them from Adam.

“I just came across their names from the records and I worked with the records.

“I thank God that I have a very good team.”

The President commended Governor David Umahi for his development strides in the State, saying: “The absolute commitment of the Governor to his position is very remarkable and I am very impressed.”

He expressed gratitude to God and the people of Ebonyi State for recognising his modest contribution to the country.

Buhari described Nigeria as a great country with incredible resources and highly talented people.

He said: “We should continue to pray to God that the elites that will be in charge of the country in the future fear God.”