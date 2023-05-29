My ambition to be speaker intact – Rep. Gagdi

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau) says he has not dropped his ambition to contest for the speakership position of the 10th House of Representatives.

Gagdi, representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency, stated this on Sunday in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

According to Gagdi, who spoke with newsmen shortly after he dissolved his campaign council, until the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, addresses the lingering issues surrounding the speakership tussle within the All Progressives Congress, his ambition is intact.

He said: “If there is anybody that is ready to become the speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, it is me.

“If I have anything that will make me step down, I will say it in the public.

“Until the President-elect, who has the capacity to to address the injustice meted on the people of the North Central geopolitical zone speaks, my ambition for the speakership is intact.”

On why he wants to become the speaker, Gagdi said that his young age, contribution on the floor of the house, legislative activities and other achievements in the last four years as a lawmaker have naturally placed him on the vantage position to contest for the seat.

He added that for justice and fairness, the speakership position should be zoned to the North Central geopolitical zone of the country.

He added: “In the area of justice, I am from the North Central and the North Central deserves to producer the speaker.

“If it is zoned to northern Nigeria, it is only the North Central that has not produced a speaker in the past years.

“North West has done almost four times, North East, twice.

“The records are there.

“The North Central has contributed to the APC’s victory.

“So, the North Central has done its best for the APC and the speakership should be zoned to us.”

The lawmaker said that having spent four years at the National Assembly, he understands the workings of the House of Representatives, adding that he would right the wrongs in the House if elected speaker.

He thanked his 1,400-member campaign council and 100 personal aides for their efforts toward the success of his reelection bid and promised to make them proud in the discharge of his legislative functions.