The Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Edo State branch on Thursday led an online protest to fight against Gender Based Violence, rape and killings.

Dr. Adesuwa Urhoghide-Edigin, the President of MWAN in Edo State, said in a statement in Benin that the protest was tagged: “#RedShoesProtest.”

The move aims to protest the rape and murder of a 100 Level student of the University of Benin, Vera Omozuwa.

Urhoghide-Edigin, said Omozuwa was brutally raped and died in a terrible way, after being struck on the head with a fire extinguisher.

The statement said: “MWAN calls on the government and all relevant security agencies to ensure Justice is carried out for Uwaila Vera Omozuwa who was attacked and raped on May 27, 2020 and later died in the University Of Benin Teaching Hospital.

“Save a girl child, save a woman and save the world! No consent is Rape.”

She called on government and security agents to protect women and the girl child, adding that the association would stand against any wicked act towards women and children in the state.

Urhoghide-Edigin said: “This type of violence makes us the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Edo state branch, and the whole of Nigeria shrink in fear.

“We are outraged even more, that this dastardly incident, took place in the Church.”

Urhoghide-Edigin said everyone who participated in the protest stood in solidarity with the association in its fight against rape.

“Everyone took a picture wearing red shoes or socks with the tag line #RedShoesProtest and stood in solidarity with MWAN Edo, to end the latest pandemic called Violence and rape,” she said.