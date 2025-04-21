Mutfwang convenes stakeholders’ meeting over Plateau killings

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau on Monday convened a meeting with critical stakeholders over the recent killings in the state.

Speaking at the event, Mutfwang said that the meeting aimed at fashioning out ways of tackling the recurrent attacks and wanton destruction of properties in the state.

The governor, who said that the security challenges in the state had spanned for over two decades, explained that the meeting also aimed at uniting critical stakeholders towards ending the menace.

Mutfwang, who decried that insecurity had posed serious threat to the economic prosperity of Plateau, however, commended President Bola Tinubu for the measures put in place to tackle the security challenges in the state.

“Right from the time the Jos market was burnt to this point, you will discover that even food production in Plateau has been on the decline.

“Recently, we took stock of farmlands which our people have not been able to cultivate, because attempting to cultivate those farmlands is at the risk of their lives.

“There is no part of this state that does not have its share of insecurity; so, we must come together as a people to address this issue.

“This is why we called all of you here so we can rub minds and find lasting solution to the security challenges in our dear state,” he said.

The governor called on the stakeholders to be open and make positive suggestions that would lead to lasting peace in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting, which later went into closed doors, had former governors of the state, Fidelis Tapgun, Joshua Dariye, Jonah Jang, and retired Rear Admiral Bitrus Atukum in attendance.

Other stakeholders who attended the meeting were serving and former senators, members of the House Representatives, traditional and religious leaders, government officials, youth and women groups, among others.

