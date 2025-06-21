Mutfwang condemns murder of eight travellers in Plateau, urges calm

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has condemned the murder of eight travellers in Mangu community of Mangu Local Government Area of the state by suspected hoodlums.

The governor, who called for calm, said this when he visited the scene of the incident on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on Friday, hoodlums attacked 31 travellers, including women and children and killed eight of them.

The passengers were traveling from Zaria to Qua’an Pan LGA of the state for a wedding ceremony.

Mufwang, who expressed sadness over the incident, described it as an act of criminality.

“I have reached out to my brother, Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State and the Emir of Zazzau, I have briefed them on this unfortunate incident.

“This is not something that we are happy with; this is not an occurrence that we will condone.

“So, we condemn it in all totality, and we have made a pledge that any act of criminality will not be tolerated.

“I therefore want to use this medium again to call upon the youth of Plateau that it is time to be very sensible.

“It is time to be wise. If you find strangers in your midst, call for interrogation to avoid a case of mistaken identity and not take laws into our hands,” he said.

The governor, who had visited the injured travellers who are currently taking treatment at the Mangu General Hospital, promised to foot the bills of their treatment.

Mutfwang, who condoled with families of those who lost their loved ones in the incident, promised to send a government delegation to visit them and the government of Kaduna state.

The governor particularly commended the youth leader of Mangu and the security agencies for their swift response to the incident that led to the rescue of the survivors of the mob action.

Also Read

The governor, who further assured Nigerians that Plateau is peaceful, called for tolerance, mutual trust and understanding among the residents of the state.

“I want to assure Nigerians that Plateau will continue to be home to everybody, irrespective of ethnicity and religious beliefs,” he said.

Earlier, Emmanuel Adesina, the Commissioner of Police in the state, confirmed the number of deaths recorded during the incident.

“Seven persons died on the spot, but this morning, one among the injured also died in the hospital.

“This brings the number of those who died to eight,” he said.

Adesina, however, said that it had arrested 22 suspects in connection with the incident.

He added that his men were also searching the community to fish other persons suspected to be involved in the mob action.

Post Views: 18