A new Executive Secretary for the Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria, Prof. Muslih Tayo Yahya, has formally assumed office as the Chief Executive Officer of the umbrella body of all Muslims in the South West of Nigeria.

He succeeds the pioneer and immediate past Executive Secretary, Prof. D.O.S. Noibi, whose retirement commenced on November 17, 2019.

Yahya assumed office on November 25, 2019 following the ratification of his nomination for that office by the General Assembly of MUSWEN on the same date of the commencement of Noibi’s end of tenure.

The coincidence of the exit date of the former Executive Secretary and the effectiveness of the appointment date of the new CEO was to avoid any vacuum in that office and to ease continuity in advancing the administration of the office.

Before accepting appointment as CEO in MUSWEN, the new Executive Secretary had served for decades as a Lecturer in Arabic and Islamic Studies at the University of Jos, where he rose to become a Professor.

He also served the University as a Sub-Dean of the Faculty of Arts and later as Director of Academic Planning and Management.

Yahya is internationally renowned for his academic brilliance and equanimity in conduct.

Since his assumption of office, Yahya has curried the satisfaction of the Ummah by displaying the appropriate competence befitting to that lofty office.

His first public official outing as MUSWEN’s Executive Secretary was at the General Assembly of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Abuja, where he was duly recognized and accorded a status befitting to MUSWEN.

Shortly thereafter, he gave a landmark keynote address as Executive Secretary at a well-attended International Conference jointly organized by MUSWEN and NUSRET Educational and Cultural Company Limited and the Hira Magazine of Turkey on the Biography of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) at the University of Ibadan to the delight of all and sundry that were present.

A multi-lingual personality of note, Yahya is well-travelled across nations and continents, gathering the experience that is now apt for the new post he just assumed.

MUSWEN was inaugurated in August 2008 as the umbrella body for all Muslim Groups and Organizations in the South West, the like of which was never in existence before it in the region.