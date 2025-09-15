MUSWEN Shopping Mall commissioned in Ibadan

A Shopping Mall owned by the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) was commissioned in Ibadan, Oyo State on Sunday.

The shopping complex, named: “Alhaja Taibat Ali Mall,” is located at Agbeni Market, which is in the heart of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

At the ceremony, MUSWEN President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, expressed the appreciation of the association to Prof. Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), a Member of the MUSWEN Board of Trustees and the donor of the space with its previous structure, which “MUSWEN has transformed to this masterpiece we are all witnessing today”.

Praying Allah to reward Professor Ali for his gesture, Alhaji Oladejo added: “We have also received a donation of a two-room bungalow at the Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe, Abuja from Dr. AbdurRauf Bolanle Olawale Babalakin (SAN), Chairman of MUSWEN Board of Trustees.

“Preparations are in top gear towards the reconstruction/modernisation of the Lugbe property, very soon.”

Oladejo, while equally appreciating Dr. Babalakin, also asked Allah to reward him.

He said: “With this structure at the popular and ever-bubbling Agbeni Market, we are sure that MUSWEN will derive some more income from here as a further boost to our revenue.”

He used the occasion to appreciate the contribution of the designer and supervisor of the project, Alhaji Murisiku Abidemi Siyanbade, Chairman of MUSWEN Property Development Committee, for the completion of the project “in record time”.

Also speaking at the occasion, Professor Ali urged well-to-do Muslims to always contribute their quota to funding Islamic activities and uplifting adherents of the faith.

He appreciated MUSWEN for naming the Mall after his mother, Alhaja Taibat Ali, who was also present at the commissioning.

Earlier at the event, the pioneer Executive Secretary of MUSWEN, Professor Dawud Noibi, led a prayer session and praised Ali for his persistent support for MUSWEN, Islam, and broader human development causes.

Noibi said spending in the cause of Allah as Professor Ali and Dr. Babalakin have done with their donations to the association is a rewarding act that will never go unrewarded by the Almighty.

He therefore urged other Muslims to take a cue from them.

Also speaking, Professor Latifat Durosinmi offered prayers for Professor Ali and his mother, MUSWEN President and all MUSWEN members for the successful completion of the project.

The vote of thanks was delivered by MUSWEN Executive Secretary, Professor Muslih Tayo Yahya, at an event graced by the organisation’s Deputy President I, Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, other officials of MUSWEN, and many Muslim dignitaries.

