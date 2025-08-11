MUSWEN mourns passing of Aramoko-Ekiti monarch, Hon. Badmus 

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has expressed sadness about the passing of two distinguished personalities, His Royal Highness, the Alarà of Aramoko- Ekiti, Oba Abdul Azeez Olu Adeyemi and Hon. Remi Badmus, a prominent politician in Ekiti State.

MUSWEN in a press statement by Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, President and Professor Muslih Tayo Yahya, Executive Secretary/CEO, said “the contributions of the two to the Muslim Ummah, their communities and the broader society will remain etched in our hearts.”

The umbrella Muslim body noted that “Alara of Aramoko-Ekiti was a former President of Ekiti State Council for Islamic Affairs while Honourable (Alhaji) Remi Badmus was a former Deputy President of the same council through which they served Allah and the Ummah most admirably.”

MUSWEN added that the Alarà of Aramoko-Ekiti, a revered traditional ruler, was a pillar of wisdom, peace, and unity in Aramoko and the entire Ekiti State.

“His exemplary leadership and dedication to fostering harmony among his people were truly remarkable.

“His reign was marked by selfless service and an unwavering commitment to the progress of his community.

“Similarly, Honourable Remi Badmus was a distinguished retired secondary school principal and a devoted advocate for the welfare of his constituents as a politician.

“Hon. Badmus was a beacon of integrity, compassion, and dedication, whose life exemplified service to humanity.

“In this moment of profound loss, MUSWEN extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the late Alarà of Aramoko and Hon. Remi Badmus, the people of Aramoko, the Muslim Ummah of Ekiti State and all those touched by their remarkable lives.

“We pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) forgives their shortcomings, grants them Al-Jannah Firdaus, and provides their loved ones with the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses,” the group said.

