MUSWEN mourns Chief Lamidi Ajadi

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria has joined in mourning the passage of Chief Lamidi Ajadi, a Muslim leader in Ibadan, and the Baba Adini of Oyo State.

Alhaji Lamidi Ajadi died on Tuesday, June 10,2025.

MUSWEN in a condolence message jointly signed by its President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, and the Executive Secretary/CEO Professor Muslih ‘Tayo Yahya, described him as a beacon of integrity, a devoted Muslim, and a passionate advocate for peace and harmony. It also prayed for the repose of his soul.

The organisation said “The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) mourns the passing of Chief Lamidi Ajadi, a highly respected elder and prominent figure in the Muslim community of Ibadan and its environs.

It added that “His passing is a great loss not only to his family and the Muslim community but to the entire society, which benefited immensely from his wisdom, leadership, generosity and unwavering commitment to unity and progress.”

MUSWEN noted that “Chief Ajadi was a beacon of integrity, a devoted Muslim, and a passionate advocate for peace and harmony. His exemplary life, marked by selfless service, generosity, and dedication to the advancement of Islamic values, will continue to inspire generations.

It said that “His contributions to the growth of the Muslim community in Ibadan, Oyo State, the South West Nigeria and beyond remain indelible, and his legacy will forever be cherished.”

“MUSWEN extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Chief Ajadi; the Chairman, Ibadan Muslim Community, Chief Bayo Oyero; the Muslim community of Oyo State and all others touched by his remarkable life.

“We pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) forgives his shortcomings, grants him Al-Jannah Firdaus, and gives his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

