MUSWEN congratulates Imam Nojeem Jimoh on emergence as National Amir of The Companion

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Imam Nojeem Jimoh on his election as the new National Amir (President) of The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the professions.

Imam Jimoh’s emergence as the new leader of The Companion was announced during its three-day National Conference, which was concluded on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at De-Peace Hotel in Ilorin, Kwara State.

MUSWEN congratulated Iman Jimoh in a statement jointly signed by Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, President, Professor Muslih Tayo Yahya Executive Secretary/CEO, and made available on Sunday in Abuja.

“Imam Nojeem Jimoh, the Chief Imam of the Lighthouse Muslim Community in Lekki and a respected member of the Daw’ah Committee of the Lekki Central Mosque (LEMU), brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his new role.

“Having previously served as the National Naibul-Amir, his dedication to the advancement of Islamic values and community development is well-documented. A retired oil and gas executive and former Chief Operating Officer of Taurus Oil & Gas Ltd, Imam Jimoh’s professional expertise and commitment to faith-based leadership make him an exemplary choice to steer The Companion for the next two years.

“MUSWEN commends The Companion for its transparent process in electing Imam Jimoh and expresses confidence in his ability to lead the organization to greater heights. His track record of service, both within the Muslim community and in the professional sphere, reflects the qualities of integrity, wisdom, and compassion needed to foster unity and progress.

Also Read:

“We pray that Almighty Allah grants Imam Nojeem Jimoh the strength, guidance, and wisdom to discharge his duties effectively and to uphold the noble objectives of The Companion.

“Once again, congratulations to Imam Nojeem Jimoh. May his tenure be marked by success, unity, and impactful initiatives that promote the values of Islam and the welfare of the Ummah,” the statement read.

Post Views: 2