Mustapha purchases 3,000 tickets for Kwara United fans

The Kwara Central Senatorial District candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 polls, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has bought 3,000 tickets for Kwara United FC soccer fans ahead of Sunday’s match.

It is the last home game of Kwara United in the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League against MFM FC of Lagos.

Mustapha also pledged to pay a bonus to the Kwara United players should they emerge victorious in the match.

The purchase of tickets was contained in a notification letter sent to the Executive Chairman of Kwara State Sports Commission by the club’s Secretary, Hamidu Olowo.

The letter said: “The Management Board of Kwara United Football Club wishes to inform you that Mallam Saliu Mustapha had agreed to purchase Match Day Tickets for 3,000 Club Supporters.

“He will also pay winning bonus to our players for Kwara United FC last Home Match against MFM FC on Sunday 10 July, at the Main Bowl of the State Stadium Complex, Ilorin, in our Quest to Qualify for CAF Continental Ticket.”

Kwara United FC will lock horns with the already relegated Lagos-based team in the Match Day 37 of the NPFL at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

The team is currently fourth on the league’s table with 55 points from 36 matches, and a strong prospect of picking one of the continental slots at the end of the last match against Heartland FC in Owerri next weekend.

Mustapha believes that having the stadium filled with fans will go a long way to motivate the players to victory.

It is also believed that the opportunity will drive more youths to get their Permanent Voter Cards and ultimately participate in the 2023 general election.

The Club Chairman, Kumbi Titiloye, in the letter thanked Mustapha for identifying with the club and also complementing the efforts of the state government on the team.

Titiloye also appreciated the Executive Chairman of the State Sports Commission, Mallam Bola Mogaji, his Board members and other stakeholders for their support to the team.