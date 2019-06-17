Rasaq Mustapha, the owner of Ajiroba Ooni Football Club of Ife, on Monday in Osogbo was the new Chairman of Osun Football Association.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mustapha polled 28 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bamidele Ademola, who scored eight votes in the State FA elections.

Ademola was the association’s Acting Chairman before Monday’s election, with Mustapha being a fellow association board member.

Suleiman Adio emerged as the FA Vice-Chairman after being elected unopposed.

NAN reports that the late Taiwo Ogunjobi was Osun FA chairman until his demise in February, leaving Ademola to become the Acting Chairman.