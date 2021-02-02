Shkodran Mustafi has completed a permanent move from Arsenal to Bundesliga side Schalke 04.

The World Cup-winning German had fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium this season, with Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz, Pablo Mari and Rob Holding all preferred by Mikel Arteta.

Mustafi was restricted to a mere three appearances for the Gunners in the top flight this term and did not start a single Premier League game for Arsenal in the 2020-21 campaign.

With Schalke confirming that Ozan Kabak has joined Liverpool on an initial loan deal, former Everton and Valencia man Mustafi has now joined the Bundesliga’s basement side on a six-month deal from Arsenal – reuniting him with Sead Kolasinac, who is currently there on loan.

Mustafi won two FA Cups and one Community Shield during his four-and-a-half years at Arsenal, where he amassed nine goals from 151 appearances in all competitions.

Speaking to the official Arsenal website, Arsenal manager Arteta said: “Musti has been a key player for us for a long period of time. He played a very important part in my first season as manager and I’d like to thank him for his professionalism and for always being ready when called upon. Everybody at Arsenal wishes Musti well at Schalke.”

Mustafi joins the likes of Kolasinac, Mesut Ozil and Sokratis who have already headed for the Emirates exit door in January, while the Gunners are supposedly working on last-minute deals to send Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock out on loan to West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United respectively.