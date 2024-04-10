Muslims worldwide celebrate end of fasting month of Ramadan

Overshadowed by the war in the Gaza Strip, the holy month of Ramadan ends for millions of Muslims worldwide on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia, which is home to Mecca and Medina, the two holiest sites in Islam, declared Wednesday the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast.

Muslims in many other countries such as Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Turkey also celebrate on this day.

In Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa with a very large Muslim population, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, declared Wednesday as the day of Eid-Fitri.

Sultan, who is the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, said the decision followed the report of National Moon Sighting Committees across the country confirming no earlier sighting of the new moon

A statement by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council, Prof. Sambo Junaidu, on Monday evening said the council accepted the report and accordingly declared April 10, 2024 as the first day of Shawwal 1445AH.

The statement said: “His Eminence, the Sultan felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.”

The end of the month of fasting is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

Children in particular receive gifts and sweets for Eid.

During the Muslim month of fasting, which began this year at the beginning of March, devout Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sex between sunrise and sunset.

Fasting is one of the five basic obligations for Muslims.

According to estimates, there are around 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide.

The most populous Muslim-majority countries are Indonesia, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

dpa/NAN.