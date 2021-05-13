Muslims in Ebonyi on Thursday pledged to support efforts made toward ensuring adequate security of lives and property in Ebonyi.

Alhaji Abbas Egwu, Chairman of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, made the pledge in Abakaliki when he led a delegation on an Eid el-Fitr homage to Gov. David Umahi.

Egwu said that Muslims in the state had resolved to provide security information or reports to the governor and relevant security agencies.

“We will provide such information whenever events or moves that might pose as threats or breaches to security are noticed.

“We will also stop any one or group attempting to destroy public infrastructure in the state,” he said.

He also pledged that Muslims would continue living in peace with Christians in Ebonyi and ensure that harmony thrived in all parts of the state.

“We pass a vote of confidence in the governor and urge him to make himself available for national service in 2023.

“People wonder why Muslims are fond of the governor and the reason is that he has treated us well, making us feel accepted in the state,” he said.

Gov. David Umahi, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe, thanked the delegation for the visit and urged Muslims to abide by the resolution to ensure adequate security in the state.

“The resolutions are far-reaching and the commissioner for Information and state Orientation should ensure that they receive wide publicity.

“Resolving to volunteer information in ensuring security in the state is cheering because information is power.

“Relevant authorities in the country could have been nipping the security challenges in the bud if they received information before such occurrence,” he said.

He congratulated Muslims over the Eid Al-Fitr celebration and urged them to imbibe its true essence for the good of the state and country.

“We thank you for the warm sentiments on the government’s developmental strides as we would sustain efforts toward the peace and unity of the country,” he said.