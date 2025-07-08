Muslim women charged to maintain balance between work, family 

Muslim Women in Osun State have been charged to be innovative, live healthy lives and strive to maintain balance between their work and their roles as housewives.

This was the focus of a programme by the Allied Professional Muslim Women in Osun State in collaboration with Al-Mu’minaat Professionals held in Osogbo, Osun State.

The theme of the programme was: “Empowering Muslim Women Professionals: Bridging Faith, Leadership, and Career Excellence.”

Speaking on behalf of the organizers, Adewole Monsurat Olubunmi, the Assistant Director Medical Laboratory Scientist at State Specialist Hospital, Osogbo said the event was aimed at sensitizing Muslim women to be responsible housewives, live healthy life and boost their self esteem.

The Muslim women who attended the event were tested and treated for various health conditions, at no cost.

The women were advised to always pay adequate attention to their health and ensure regular medical checkups for early detection of new symptoms and prompt treatment.

While speaking during the programme, Hajia Solfat Ali-balogun, the Bursar of Fountain University, Osogbo charged Muslim women to ensure that they take good care of their health.

Also, in her lecture titled “Work life Integration Balancing career, Family and Faith,” Hajia Rasheedah Yusuf charged Muslim women to be smart, creative, innovative and strive to maintain balance between their role as housewives in their respective homes and their roles as members of the society.

A Gynecologist at Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Dr Rofiat Azeez Lawal, while speaking on the topic “Endometriosis: The silent challenge affecting Women’s Health” advised women to always pay attention to their health and visit hospitals whenever they notice any symptom of health challenge.

She said “The focus of this lecture is on endometriosis, a cause of severe menstrual pain in women and can also cause infertility. The lecture is aimed at enlightening women to recognise the symptoms which include painful menses, painful sex inability to conceive. Early presentation can stop the progression of this disease”.

