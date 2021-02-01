Coalition of Nigeria Muslim Women, an umbrella body of all Muslim women organisations, has advocated stiffer sanctions against government agencies, private firms and individuals that discriminate against the use of the Hijab.

Rukayat Dindi, FCT Coordinator, Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative and member of the coalition, made the call at a news conference to mark the 2021 Annual World Hijab Day, on Monday in Abuja.

The association stressed that, “the authorities must reverse the discrimination trend as it violates the Nigerian law and it is an act of oppression and injustice against Muslim women.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that February 1 every year is the World Hijab Day, an initiative of a U.S. based Pakistani woman Nazma Khan, was first commemorated in 2013.

It is a day set aside to create awareness of the Muslim woman’s dress, its position, what it represents, seeks support for its wearers and campaign against its prohibition.

Dindi appealed to judiciary to give accelerated hearing to cases involving enforcement of fundamental rights especially those ones that have to do with the right of Muslim women to adorn the hijab.

She also advocated a general review of the dress code in all professions where uniforms or specific designs are used such that female Muslims in such profession could wear suitable hijab without discrimination or denial of their rights.

Dindi said such move had become imperative because of the immense contribution of the Muslim women organisations to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, therefore, they deserved the right to work and discharge their religious obligations without any hindrance.

“The wearers of hijab are doing excellently well locally and globally in various spheres of the society, such as manufacturing, military, education, innovation and many other areas.

“It is our sincere hope that in no distant future, we will have a legislative backing for this demand.

“We hope the law when passed, prescribed a penalty for anyone that victimises, abuses, denies or oppresses any hijab wearer such rights, freedom and opportunities that other citizens enjoy,” she said.

She called on all stakeholders to ensure respect for hijab wearers and abide by all relevant provision in the constitution and various international conventions.

Dindi noted that hijab was not just a piece of cloth that covers a woman’s head, but it was a symbol of modesty and identity for a female Muslims.

“The obligation of hijab is a direct command by our creator to all believing women in the holy Qur’an,” she said.

On her part, the Coordinator, Nigeria Muslim Women, Rahamah Sani, also a member of the coalition disclosed that the coalition was making efforts to ensure that the National Assembly enacts legislation that would prohibits discrimination and abuse of hijab wearers.

Sani stated that the issue of wearing hijab by Muslim women was not negotiable because it was an act of worship and a basic tenant of the religion of Islam.

She stressed that Muslim women should be free to express their religious beliefs, including choosing to wear hijab and free from discrimination and prejudice.