Muslim traders accuse Ooni of Ife’s men of harassing them

Muslim traders in Ile-Ife, Osun State have accused some men who claimed to be representing the Palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, of harassing them.

The traders levelled the allegation under the aegis of Artisans, Peasants and Traders Association of Nigeria (APTAN), Ile-Ife branch.

They said the men, allegedly representing the Palace of the Ooni of Ife, were not only harassing them but also forcefully seizing their goods over refusal to pay levies tied to the Olojo Festival.

In a statement signed by their Coordinator, Comrade Adegoke Saidi; Secretary, Comrade Monsur Jimoh; and Welfare Officer, Comrade Banjo Isiaq, the traders lamented that they have been subjected to years of intimidation, extortion, and confiscation of goods in clear violation of their constitutional and religious rights.

According to APTAN, the latest incident occurred on September 16, 2025 at the Ojatuntun Otisese Weekly Market, when three men identified as Efunwole Kola, Sogo Olagbaju, and Hezekiah Agunbiade stormed the market and carted away traders’ goods.

Items taken included clothes, vegetable oil, and other commodities belonging to women traders who had refused to contribute to the festival.

The association stressed that compelling Muslims to support traditional religious events contradicts Islamic injunctions and breaches the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, which guarantees freedom of thought, conscience, and religion under Section 38(1), as well as protection from unlawful seizure of property under Section 44(1).

Citing Qur’anic verses (6:162 and 5:2), APTAN reiterated that Muslims are forbidden from contributing to religious practices outside their faith and described the yearly harassment as an affront to both Islam and Nigeria’s democratic values.

While expressing high regard for Oba Ogunwusi, APTAN said it believed His Majesty might not be aware of the actions, which it alleged were being coordinated by certain palace officials and the Babaloja of Odo-Ogbe, Chief Jimoh Olaoluwa Odeyemi.

The association said: “We are not rebels; we are contributors to the growth of Ile-Ife.

“Yet our members are constantly being attacked and stripped of their goods simply because they refuse to compromise their faith.”

The group highlighted its contributions to the ancient city, including the introduction of tricycles through ALBARAKAH Microfinance Bank, artisan training, community services, and an upcoming free medical caravan scheduled for October 26, 2025.

APTAN therefore called on the Ooni to urgently intervene to stop the extortion, restore dignity to the throne, and protect the rights of Muslim traders in Ile-Ife.

It also appealed to the Sultan of Sokoto, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), and all Islamic organisations nationwide to rally in defence of its members.

The statement added: “Our demands are simple: stop the harassment, return seized goods, and respect our right to practice our faith without coercion.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']