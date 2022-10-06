Muslim-Muslim ticket: Why Catholic Bishops are yet to speak, how I’ll vote — Onaiyekan

Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has offered reasons why the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria was yet to take a position on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 presidential election.

He made this known on Wednesday at the 1st Synod of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, held in Ede, Osun State.

Recall that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC involving Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima had generated controversy.

Speaking in Ede, Onaiyekan, who revealed that he would not vote for the same faith ticket of the APC, said: “You will note that the Catholic Bishop Conference has not taken any action on the Muslim/Muslim ticket of All Progressives Congress.

“The reason is that the Muslim/Muslim ticket is a political decision taken by APC as a party on the calculation that it is their best way to win the election or assure their victory in the 2023 general election.

“There is no point telling them not to take such a decision.

“All you can say is that they will have to accept responsibility for the decision they have taken.

“I only have one voter’s card and by God’s grace, I will use it.

“I will definitely not vote for a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

“That is my decision.

“But since it is a political decision of a political party, what the church can do officially is bring out the fact and tell people that they should take their political decision accordingly.”