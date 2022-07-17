Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu not a religious bigot, says Adegbonmire

Adeniyi Adegbomire, the All Progressives Congress candidate for Ondo Central Senatorial District in the 2023 elections, says the party’s presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not a religious bigot.

Adegbomire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, stated this on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He described the controversy trailing the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party as needless, noting that the ticket of Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, would win the 2023 presidential election.

The candidate, who spoke with the NAN in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said: “Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is not a religious bigot.

“The Tinubu/Shettima ticket has a great chance of clinching the top seat so the opposition feels threatened.

“This is not a religion issue but rather a political issue.

“So they are trying to damage the ticket by playing a religion card.

“Ordinarily, nobody will be bothered if the country is good and governed by any religious fanatic.

“Citizens will not even bother once there are basic amenities.

“Religion does not tie with good governance.

“How does the fact that a man is a Bishop or an Islamic cleric has to do with good governance?”

Adegbomire appealed to the electorate and Nigerians to see the ticket as the best for good governance and the development of the country.

The senatorial candidate, who promised to put the interest of his constituents first at the National Assembly, said development and employment would be his priorities.

He said: “Being an active participant in politics will be a factor for me to win the 2023 senatorial election because my antecedents in politics and in the community will be a great factor.

“I have no doubt in my mind that I will win the election.

“I have done the mathematics and look at the political demographics.

“I say to my mind I will win the election come February 26, 2023.

“The election will be keenly contested because the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) candidate, who is also a SAN, and I come from Akure.

“Despite that, I will win because I have been in the game and an active politician for a while that has a better spread across the Ondo Central Senatorial District.

“So, when I get to the Senate, I promise to pursue the interest of my people in law making, which will be my first obligation, by bringing development to the people in terms of employment and agriculture among others.”

Adegbonmire said called for concerted efforts to stop vote-trading in the country, saying: “It is a crime against good governance.”