Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness – Aisha Yesufu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, activist, Aisha Yesufu, says a Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice.

Ms. Yesufu shared this on Twitter after APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, announced Kashim Shettima, former Borno state governor, as his running mate.

Reacting via her Twitter handle, she wrote;

”A Muslim-Muslim ticket is an insult to fairness, equity and justice.

“It is see finish. It is impunity of the worst kind. It is disrespect to the people of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It shows they have little regard for people and think their structure is more valuable.

“The present disastrous President in office is a Muslim who has gathered other Muslims in a very unfair & disproportionate manner around him to lead the country into the sorry state it is in.

“People have been crying about this unfairness & his party presents Muslim-Muslim ticket!“