Muslim group to host conference on tertiary education, economy

A functional and dynamic tertiary education system has been identified as a veritable tool to transform Nigeria’s economy.

This assertion was made by The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, Lagos District.

Its Amir, Olayiwola Abd’Kabir Baruwa, spoke on behalf of the group on its upcoming public lecture.

Given the ongoing global revolution, influenced by digitisation, a desirable education system, the association’s head stated, is the one designed to deliver value-laden and innovative solutions in the country.

Baruwa, in a press statement signed by the Conference Head of Media, Publicity, Mobilisation and Publication, Tajudeen Balogun, warned that failure to attain this feat means that the country “might be left behind in the technological and scientific breakthroughs that is happening at dizzying speed, especially in the fields of Generative Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain technology, Nanotechnology and other disruptive technologies that is shaping the way we work and live”.

The Companion District’s Amir noted that as a foremost faith-based organisation, it is poised to elevate the narrative to take Nigeria’s education to the next level, where technical skill-sets and core competencies will be prioritised over “our current penchant for multiple certificates and degree acquisitions”.

Baruwa affirmed that the conference would provide the opportunity to discuss germane issues affecting members of the association, especially in the areas of welfare and economic empowerment, with a view to making the organisation more responsive and member-centric.

“This will enable us to provide value -adding services that will align with their needs thus promoting a higher level of commitment and loyalty to the ideals of the association,” the Amir stressed.

Against this background, Baruwa urged all members to attend punctually as well as invite their family members and friends to be part of the epoch-making programme.

The conference, which is slated for October 22, has the theme: “Education For Sustainable Development,” and the topic: “Rethinking Tertiary Education Standard In Nigeria.”

The lecture is to be delivered by Prof. Khalid Adekoya of the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, University of Lagos, Akoka.

The Chairman of the Conference Public Lecture is the former National Amir of the organisation and Deputy Managing Director, Courteville Business Solutions PLC, Alhaji Thabit Wale Sonaike.

The Public Lecture is scheduled to hold at Shamsi Adisa Thomas Memorial Hall, old secretariat mosque, GRA, Ikeja at 10am.

Members of The Companion, its Women’s wing, The Criterion, participants from the nine Usrah zones under Lagos District of The Companion and members of other Muslim organisations among others are expected to be a part of the session.