Muslim Cleric to Oyebanji: Why you are succeeding as governor

The Grand Imam of Ekiti State and President of the League of Imams and Alfas Southwest, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere Bello, has declared that strict adherence to the tenets of inclusive governance and politics is responsible for the success recorded by Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration.

The Grand Imam disclosed this on Friday at a special Ju’mat thanksgiving service held at the Central Mosque in Oja Oba area of Ado Ekiti.

The service was held in commemoration of the third anniversary of the Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji administration.

Bello appreciated Allah for directing the governor right to be able to perform exceedingly well in three years, urging him to be thankful to God for giving him the strength and wisdom to serve at this auspicious time.

The cleric appealed to all politicians to always exhibit humility before God and the people, saying they shall all be accountable for all their deeds on the judgement day.

He said Oyebanji has performed creditably well in office by being outstandingly inclusive in politics, governance, and in gender promotion.

Bello said: “I want to appreciate Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his deputy for their humility.

“Many governors had ruled Ekiti, but we have a lot of lessons to learn from this governor.

“He got experience by receiving tutelage from some former governors.

“He is not a leader you can deceive.

“He doesn’t listen to sycophants or talk down on people anyhow.

“We have seen what he did in road infrastructures, in payments of salaries, pensions, gratuities and social services, particularly his help for the sick and needy in the society.

“He is indeed a leader you can trust and count on anytime.

“No wonder, all the four former governors are supporting him and pronouncing it openly.

“If you are in a position of authority and you are humble and accommodating like Governor Oyebanji, it will be easy for you to govern well.

“People will support you.

“Arrogance can’t take you anywhere as a leader.

“He deserves our support.

“Let us continue to pray for him.

“Nobody is infallible.

“He can’t do it all.

“But for him to succeed, he must continue in this good direction.

“He shouldn’t derail from his focus.”

The Imam charged the governor and his team to continue to be steadfast and be fair to all indigenes, regardless of political and religious leanings.

Speaking at the special spiritual session, Oyebanji commended the Muslims Ummah in the state for their consistent support and sense of solidarity for his administration, boasting that his government will last in Ekiti State till 2030.

He said most astounding was the religious tolerance Muslims have exhibited by cohabiting peacefully with people of other religions without crisis, describing this as an impetus to peace and stability being savoured by residents.

He said: “I will beg all of us in politics not to be vindictive.

“We can’t victimise anyone because of his political interest.

“We all have interest to become good in life and all APC members must stand united.

“I don’t begrudge people based on political interests.

“Let us spread a hand of love and fellowship to those who don’t support us.

“They can support us tomorrow.

“I appreciate the Chief Imam and Muslims in Ekiti for their support and prayers.

“I will continue to stand with you.”

Present at the special service were the Ekiti State Deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro; Commissioners; and Special Advisers among others.