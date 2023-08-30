Muslim association, Adedigba family hand over health facility to Oyo government 

The Ibadan Branch of Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN) and family of late Alhaji Jimoh Adedigba have handed over a N100 million primary healthcare facility to the Oyo State Government.

MAN branch Chairman, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman AbdulGaniyu, handed over the facility Wednesday in Ibadan on behalf of the two groups.

He said the facility was established to provide healthcare services in the areas of preventive, promotive, curative and rehabilitative medicine.

“The facility will be of tremendous advantage to residents at the grassroots, irrespective of religion or ethnic affiliations.

“I commend the Adedigba family and friends, and the entire members of the Ibadan branch of the association for the project which will make everyone connected to Allah’s blessings,” AbdulGaniyu said.

The National President of MAN, Alhaji Tajudeen Ojikutu, on his part said the facility would bridge the gap created by the dearth of primary healthcare facility in Oyo State.

He attributed the case of inadequate primary healthcare facilities in Nigeria to non-functionality of the health sector in local government areas (LGAs), urging state governments to see to its improvement.

“The inadequate nature of primary healthcare facilities in Nigeria is one of the factors responsible for self-medication and the untimely death of some individuals,” Ojikutu said.

In her remarks, a representative of the Adedigba family, Alhaja Mulikat Hussein-Giwa, said the family decided to construct and equip the facility to bring healthcare facilities closer to the people.

Also Read:

Hussein-Giwa said the facility would serve the people of the community and its environ.

The State’s Governor, Seyi Makinde, represented by the Oyo State Commissioner for Land, Housing and Urban Development, Williams Akin-Funmilayo, appreciated the Adedigba family and MAN for the donation.

Makinde said his government was doing everything possible to ensure healthcare services were provided closer to the people of the state.