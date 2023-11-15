Muslim Aid, LASUTH partner on vascular anomalies

A faith-based British International charity, Muslim Aid, has partnered with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) to assist 70 indigent patients living with vascular anomalies.

Dr Shamsudeen Fagbo, Coordinator, Muslim Aid Vascular Anomalies Intervention Mission, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, vascular anomalies are abnormalities or disorders of the vascular system, either in veins or arteries.

Fagbo said that vascular anomalies or malformations are common and often misdiagnosed, noting its prevalence among children born at full term or premature was estimated at five per cent globally.

“However, in a country like Nigeria, where it is most likely under-recognised at the primary health care level, the disease is neglected and thus the true prevalence remains unknown.

“And because it affects mainly poor patients, who mostly cannot afford treatment and have lost hope, Muslim Aid is making this effort to provide them an opportunity through this free mission,” he said.

Fagbo noted that around 90 per cent of these anomalies are present at birth and never disappear, adding that interventions (surgical or medical) are usually required.

He noted that vascular anomalies constitute a huge burden to families and the health sector, stressing the importance of early detection prior to school age in order to avoid stigmatisation of affected children.

Fagbo emphasised that the mission’s goal was to launch an awareness programme that these patients could be treated.

According to him, it will also enable updated knowledge and skill transfer to local medical, nursing and physiotherapy staff in the management of these anomalies.

“It will establish a nucleus for a functional vascular anomaly programme in Nigeria,” he said.

Also Read:

Fagbo said that the intervention, which would start on Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, would involve a team of medical professionals including dermatologist, pediatrician, interventional radiologist.

Others are vascular surgeon, plastic surgeon, maxillo-facial surgeon, clinical pharmacist, anaesthetist, orthopedic surgeon, ENT surgeon, urologist, neurosurgeon and general surgeon.

He said the mission would provide free high-quality medical or surgical intervention for indigent patients affected by vascular anomalies to relieve the pain associated with these anomalies.

“It will also help the families taking care of these patients by providing some of the supplies the patients need like walking sticks, crutches, wheelchairs, medical stockings, garments,” he said.

Fagbo stressed that the treatment was accessible and free to all indigent residents of Nigeria, irrespective of tribe or creed.

NAN reports that Muslim Aid provides assistance to people who are victims of natural disasters, conflict, suffering from poverty, hunger, disease, homelessness, injustice, deprivation or lack of skills and economic opportunities.