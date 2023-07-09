Musk v Zuckerberg: Broda Shaggi threatens Armageddon

828 828

Nigeria’s multi-talented artist, Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has threatened Armageddon should anything happen to his Instagram page.

The threat followed the face off between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg over the newly-introduced Threads.

Threads, a social media platform, is the brainchild of Zuckerberg, who is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Meta, formerly known as Facebook.

Musk, who owns Twitter, had accused Zuckerberg of creating Threads with the same technology as his own social media platform, in order to rival it.

Reacting to the development on Threads on Saturday, Broda Shaggi wrote: “E no concern me if Elon and Mark fight Gidigbo….. make nothing sha do my Instagram page 😩 if not! AMAGEDON! 😡.”