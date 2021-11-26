Music Star, Mercy Alu, wins big at HAPA Awards

A cheering news has it that Nigerian-born international music star, Mercy Ngozi Alu, has won the best up and coming female artist in Africa at the recently held Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards in the United States of America.

The Gospel and Afro-Pop artist earlier made headlines with her nomination in three different categories at the recently held event.

In a brief chat, an excited Alu, who was nominated in the Best Independent New Artist, Best Up and Coming Female Artist, Best Oldies but Goodies (Universal/Global) categories, said the highpoint was going home with the keenly contested award.

She gushes: “I feel so happy winning this award.

“In fact, I was overwhelmed when I saw my name among the winners alongside other global music icons.

“I thank God for the honour.

“And I equally thank the organisers and my fans for voting me.”

Aside Alu, some Nollywood and Ghollywood stars were also celebrated and rewarded at the event, which held amid glitz and glamour.

Multi-talented Alu’s music is inspired by her love for culture, history and experiences in her humble beginnings.

HAPA, which is one of the biggest awards in the US, honours outstanding talents across different genres in music, film, comedy and fashion.