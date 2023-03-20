Music legend Dadakuada dies at 120

An Ilorin-based Dadakuada music legend, Jaigbade is dead.

The musician died at the age 120 in the early hours of Monday in his Ilorin country home.

The Dadakuada crooner was among the statesmen the State Government recently honoured in the maiden edition of its lifetime achievement awards dedicated to different personalities who served or contributed to the development of the state or the country at various levels/sectors.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the family of the late musician.

He prayed Allah to grant him al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort the family.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye, the Governor said: “On behalf of the government and people of Kwara state, I send our condolences to the family of Alhaji Jaigbade Alao and all lovers of his inimitable Dadakuada music worldwide. Alhaji Jaigbade was a legend whose mastery of his genre of music projected the state positively.

“He was also a community leader in his own right. His death has created a void in the chain of great mentors for younger ones who took to his genre of dadakuada music. We beseech Allah to forgive him and grant him Al-jannah Firdaus.”