Mushin: Lagos diverts traffic for six weeks for Red Line Rail project

The Lagos State Government said it would be diverting traffic at Kayode Ogunmokun Road in Mushin for six weeks in continuation of the first phase of the Lagos Red Line Rail Mass Transit project from Oyingbo to Agbado.

The development was contained in a statement on Monday in Ikeja by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

It was signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.

The statement said Kayode Ogunmokun Road would be closed from November 7 till December 31 2021, a period of six weeks.

Oladeinde also disclosed that the diversion was part of the traffic management plan for the construction of the Mushin Overpass, adding that the middle lanes would be cordoned off for construction work to ensure safety.

Oladeinde further explained that motorists would be diverted to the lanes on both sides of the road to minimise the inconvenience.

He also assured that signage would be mounted and traffic management personnel deployed to guide movement during the course of the construction works.

Reiterating the continuous commitment of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration towards the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis, the Commissioner maintained that a Multi-Modal Transportation System would boost the economic prowess of the citizenry and the state.