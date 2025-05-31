Musa leaves Eagles camp as Ndidi, Ajayi opt out of training

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has left the team’s camp in London, United Kingdom to return to Nigeria for personal reasons.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Musa was missing at the training ground on Thursday, as few other players opted out from the training.

This comes ahead of the final of the 2025 Unity Cup in London.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles overpowered the Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 on Wednesday at the GTech Community Stadium in London in one of the tournament’s encounters.

Wilfred Ndidi, Cyril Dessers, Semilore Ajayi all sat out the training, while those who were heavily involved in the Black Stars’ triumph, went through simple recovery programmes at the training.

Benjamin Fredrick, former Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC and Nigeria U20 International defender, who was not initially invited, was spotted at the training ground.

Frederick, who plies his trade with English Premier League side, Brentford, was involved in the training and other programmes of the Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, who concentrated majorly on the tactical approach of the game.

The Super Eagles will on Saturday lock horns with Jamaica in the final of the 2025 Unity Cup.

The Jamaicans defeated their Trinidad and Tobago counterparts 3-2 to book a place in Saturday’s final.

