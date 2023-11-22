Murray-Bruce to Ribadu @ 63: You’re Nigeria’s best NSA

Business mogul and mediapreneur, Ben Murray-Bruce, has described Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, as the best so far in that position.

The former representative of Bayelsa East Senatorial District gave the commendation in an X post on Tuesday.

The post, which was to celebrate Ribadu on his birthday, eulogised him for bringing his best to the job.

Ribadu, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, turned 63 on Tuesday.

He was born on November 21, 1960.

Murray-Bruce tweeted: “I celebrate a remarkable individual, Mallam @NuhuRibadu, whose dedication and service to our nation stands as a beacon of excellence.

“Mallam Ribadu’s unparalleled commitment to national security and his visionary leadership have significantly contributed to the safety and prosperity of Nigeria.

“Your strategic insights, unwavering integrity, and relentless pursuit of a safer Nigeria have not only set a high bar for excellence but have also inspired many of us.

“Your journey is a testament to the impact one can make through dedication and hard work.

“As you celebrate another year of remarkable achievements and personal growth, know that your efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“You are truly the best Nigeria has ever had in this role, and your legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations.

“Wishing you a birthday filled with joy and a year ahead that’s as remarkable as your contributions to our beloved country.”