Murphy Afolabi’s daughter expresses grief over his passing

Fathia Ayomide Afolabi, the daughter of Nollywood actor, Murphy Afolabi, has expressed her grief over her father’s passing on social media.

The actor died on Sunday, May 14, 2023, due to injuries sustained from a fall in the bathroom of his residence in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The actor was laid to rest at his residence in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The solemn ceremony took place on Monday evening, May 15, and was accompanied by heartfelt tears.

Following the retrieval of his body from the Isolo mortuary, where it had been temporarily kept, the remains were transported to Ikorodu for burial in accordance with Islamic customs.

The funeral attracted a significant turnout of his peers from the Yoruba movie industry.

In a heartfelt tribute posted on TikTok, Fathia shared a touching video compilation showcasing their cherished moments together.

Overwhelmed by her father’s untimely departure, she expressed disbelief and yearned for him to awaken.

She wrote,

“I still can’t believe it. Daddy, please wake up. This is too much for me, Daddy.”