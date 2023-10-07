MURIC warns HURIWA on plot to manipulate litigation on Nasarawa governorship poll

An Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has warned the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on its alleged plot to influence the ongoing litigation on the gubernatorial election in Nasarawa State.

MURIC is reacting to the position of HURIWA that prominent Muslim leaders in the country, including Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, alleging attempt to influence the ongoing litigation

The group, in a press statement signed by its Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Saturday warned HURIWA to stop blackmailing Muslim leaders, challenging it to present its evidence if it has any instead of engaging in mudslinging.

The full statement reads: “The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) yesterday accused prominent Muslim leaders in the country of attempting to influence the ongoing litigation on the gubernatorial election in Nasarawa State.

“Those accused by HURIWA included Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’d Abubakar and the Emir of Lafia, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Muhammadu I. HURIWA further alleged that the Muslim leaders were trying to ‘weave Islamic sentiments’ around the Nasarawa State governorship litigation’.

“These allegations are baseless, unfounded and outrageous. HURIWA is just seeking ways of tarnishing the images of Muslim leaders whose profiles tower above those of ordinary Nigerians. As an outfit which has long been known as a biased, Muslim-hating and Muslim-bashing outfit, HURIWA wishes to drag these Muslim leaders of impeccable character in the mud.

“We challenge HURIWA to come forward with any shred of evidence in its possession within 48 hours if it has any instead of engaging in mudslinging. No human rights organization worthy of the name should rely on beer parlour gossip the way HURIWA has been operating in the past few years.

“We urge all the honourable judges involved in litigation matters on the 2023 general elections to ignore attempts by merchants of rumour and peddlers of lies to hoodwink, blackmail and whip up inordinate sentiments among them.

“We must always show interest in the facts of cases, not in the sentiments. Facts are sacred. For instance, the Court of Appeal will be interested in knowing why the court gave the petitioners what they did not ask for by setting aside the election of Governor A. A. Sule. Was the tribunal’s decision not reached per in curiam here?

“The tribunal also appears to have breached the principle of ex dolo malo non oritur actio i.e. he who comes to equity must come with clean hands as the written statements of 8 of the 22 witnesses called by the petitioner were not frontloaded. The Court of Appeal will also be interested in knowing why this happened.

“Another fundamental flaw in the tribunal’s handling of the case was its failure to make witnesses tender documents. This has jeopardized veracity of the case. Something happened to audi alteram partem here, the principle of hearing from the other side.

“We advise the Nasarawa State Court of Appeal to spare no efforts in ascertaining whether or not there has been a miscarriage of justice at the election tribunal. We urge them to discharge their duties without fear or favour. Neither should they be swerved by ridiculous, frivolous and preposterous allegations like that of HURIWA. Meddlesome interlopers are uncertificated UFOs in litigation.”

Recall that the State’s election Tribunal last week sacked Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule.