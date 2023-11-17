MURIC urges Kaduna Assembly to investigate State Traffic Agency on misconduct 

A call has gone to the Kaduna House of Assembly to investigate the State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA).

The appeal was contained in a press release issued by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Friday.

The group in a statement signed by the group’s Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola accused the leadership of KASTLEA of harassing Muslim female marshals who wear hijab and their male counterparts who have beards.

The statement reads in part: “We have credible information that the leadership of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) has recently been casting aspersion on use of hijab by female marshals and the growth of beards by their male counterparts.

“The current head of KASTLEA, Carla Abdulmalik, a Christian lady, uses almost every opportunity to directly or indirectly caution marshals against the use of hijab. She reportedly issued a directive for the shaving of beards by the male Marshals. According to her, having beards makes the job unprofessional and disgusting.

“MURIC resents the anti-Muslim antics of Carla. She must be called to order before she plunges Kaduna into a huge crisis whose consequences no one can predict.

“Carla is exhibiting a common trait of Muslim-haters. She is most indiscreetly imposing Christian culture on Muslim marshals and manifesting hatred for all forms of Islamic appearance.

“We therefore call on the honourable members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly to investigate these allegations and make recommendations to Governor Uba Sani.

“Carla must be called to order. Kaduna is the last place where one would expect to find the persecution of Muslim workers or students. This is an anomaly that should not be allowed to rear its ugly head anywhere in Northern Nigeria. We call on Islamic scholars to speak up on this matter and to put pressure on politicians in Kaduna on the need to protect Muslim marshals in KASTLEA.

“The Constitution is clearly on the side of religious freedom. Section 38 (i) & (ii) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides ‘every person shall be entitled to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, including freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom (either alone or in community with others, and in public or in private) to manifest and propagate his religion or belief in worship, teaching, practice and observance’

“There has been no restrictions on religious freedom in KASTLEA since its establishment in 2014 and nothing in the 2017 act establishing the agency forbids hijab or beards. Muslim marshals in the agency have also never been intimidated by any of those who headed KASTLEA before Carla. Her persecution and stereotyping of Muslims under her must stop.”