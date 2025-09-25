MURIC to Sanwo-Olu: Explain ‘all Christian’ Perm Secs

A faith-based rights advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has demanded explanation from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State following his appointment of an “all-Christian” set of permanent secretaries.

The group accused Governor Sanwo-Olu of religious intolerance, administrative exclusivity, and disregard for constitutional provisions.

MURIC’s position was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement said: “The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, appointed a new set of nine permanent secretaries (also called tutor generals) on Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025. The appointments were announced in a circular released by the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro.

“The list has ignited widespread discontent among Muslims in the state and beyond for lacking religious balance. In particular, there are allegations that even the few Muslim names on the list belong to those who have left the Islamic faith.

“This is where the governor needs to sit down with leaders of the Muslim community of Lagos State for clarification. Afterall, government is expected to carry the citizens along. But if Governor Sanwo-Olu fails to do that, Lagos Muslims must seek an alternative political ally.

“The new appointment is a reflection of religious intolerance, administrative exclusivity and disregard for constitutional provisions. Sanwo-Olu continues to breach the Constitution, the grund num, particularly with his political appointments. He marginalizes Muslims at will. Recall that he appointed only 14 Muslims as commissioners while Christians had 43 (https://thesourceng.com/again-muric-rejects-sanwo-olus-new-commissioner-nominees-alleges-poor-muslim-representation/).

“Section 14(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria stipulates that ‘The composition of the Government of the Federation, a State, a local government council, or any of the agencies of such Government or council, and the conduct of the affairs of the Government or council or such agencies shall be carried out in such manner as to recognise the diversity of the people within its area of authority and the need to promote a sense of belonging and loyalty among all the people of the Federation.’

“Has Sanwo-Olu’s latest appointments complied with the above provision? Does the appointment of six Christian tutor generals into all the six education districts ‘recognise the diversity of the people’ of Lagos State? Are Muslims not major stakeholders in the affairs of Lagos State or are we just ordinary dots in Lagos social statistics?

“Governor Sanwo-Olu has always failed the inclusivity test. He failed it big time this time around. He has a duty to explain his latest ‘all-Christian’ permanent secretaries.

“The actions of rulers are subject to interrogation by the citizens. That is what makes democracy tick. That is accountability. This does not look like good governance at all. If Sanwo-Olu plays the impunity card on this, Lagos Muslims must look elsewhere for political relevance.”