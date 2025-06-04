MURIC to Ogudu police: Don’t aid land grabber

The Imam and other officials of the Association of Muslim Professionals were recently arrested by the police at a construction site in Ogudu, Lagos State.

A statement by the Muslim Rights Concern and signed by its director, Ishaq Akintola, alleged that the police acted on a land grabber’s claim that he owned the land.

The Muslim group said although those arrested have all been released after the intervention of the AIG, Area 2 Command, they were however asked to report back on Thursday, 5th June, 2025, a day before Salah.

The Muslim Rights Concern condemned “this brazen act of impunity. The land grabber virtually took control of the police operation, behaving like a slave master in a sugarcane plantation in the Carribeans. No civilian has the right to dictate what it wants to the police.

“We demand full respect for Allah-given fundamental human rights of the Imam and members of the AMP. The place has been used by them for years as a Muslim praying ground and they have all necessary documents for the land on which they are building an Islamic centre. Their arrest was unlawful, illegal, illegitimate and unconstitutional.

“We advise the police in Ogudu to postpone any meeting on the matter until after the Salah because it affects a Muslim group, not even an individual Muslim and this is Salah period.

“This police action is capable of being interpreted as provocation by the members as well as the Muslim Community of Nigeria as a whole. It may also be seen as a deliberate attempt to cause discomfort for Muslims at this sacred period. We therefore advise the police to be tactical about the whole brouhaha.

“AMP is a household name among Muslims and whatever affects them affects all Muslims in the country. It is very insensitive for the police to arrest Muslim leaders during a Muslim festival, particularly without committing any crime. It is equally most unwise.

“We appreciate the professional touch manifested by the AIG, Area 2 Command in effecting the release of the Muslim leaders from police custody.

“However, we plead for the postponement of the meeting slated for tomorrow, Thursday, 5th June, 2025 until after the Salah because some of the leaders also have to be with their families for the Salah.”

