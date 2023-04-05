MURIC to Obi, Oyedepo: Confirm or deny ‘Yes Daddy’ tape

One of Nigeria’s human rights organisations, the Muslim Rights Concern, has urged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, and the Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, to confirm or deny the authenticity of a leaked audio tape now popularly called: “Yes Daddy.”

The Islamic rights organisation said it wants to give the duo fair hearing before interrogating the contents of the audio.



The human rights advocacy group said this in a statement on Wednesday by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.



The statement reads: “The leaked audio tape of a conversation between the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has gone viral.



“In the leaked telephone conversation which occurred on the eve of the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi was heard saying, ‘Yes Daddy’ to every remark made by the bishop. The LP presidential candidate called the election a ‘religious war’ to which the bishop replied ‘I believe that’. Peter Obi also told the bishop, ‘Like I keep saying if this works, you people will never regret the support.’



“MURIC urges the duo of LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, to confirm or deny the authenticity of the leaked audio tape within three days.”