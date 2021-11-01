MURIC to Kwara: Implement Arabic education reformation recommendations

The 11-man committee set up by the Kwara State Government to investigate the corporal punishment meted to some Arabic students in Ganmo, Irepodun local government area of the state has recommended the regulation of Arabic and Islamic schools in the state.

The committee also advised the government to immediately reconstitute the Arabic Education Board in the state.

Reacting to the development, the Muslim Rights Concern has commended the committee for doing a clinical job.

The human rights group also urged the state government to waste no time in implementing the recommendations.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Director and Founder of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads: “The Kwara State Government has received the report of the 11-man committee set up to investigate the corporal punishment meted to some Arabic students in Ganmo, Irepodun local government area of the state on 9th October, 2021. The Justice Haroon-led committee recommended the regulation of Arabic and Islamic schools in the state and the reconstitution of the Arabic Education Board.

“MURIC commends the committee for treating the matter with military dispatch and for addressing the core issues involved. Inaugurated on the 15th day of October, 2021, the committee commenced sitting immediately up till the 24th day of October, 2021 and submitted its report the next day. This is record time.

“We implore the state government to speedily and steadily implement the committee’s recommendations. The state government should also note that the success of its implementation depends on its sincerity and commitment to the cause of Arabic education.

“It is equally important to point out the immense benefits which the state government stands to reap from paying adequate attention to Arabic and Islamic education. In the kitty are a steady fall in crime rate, reduction of corrupt practices in both public and private sectors and stability in family affairs as a result of the infusion of moral guidelines in young Muslims in the Arabic schools.

“Arabic and Islamic studies as a twin discipline is the bedrock of morality in any society and any government that undermines any of the two does so at the risk of moral degeneration, unbridled chaos and criminality ad infinitum.

“We invite the Kwara State Government to ponder over the cassu belli for the preponderance of high moral value in scholars of Islam and other Muslims who passed through Arabic schools.

“We glow with pride that President Muhammadu Buhari who sits on Nigeria’s humongous wealth but who refuses to steal one kobo is a product of the Arabic school and he is Qur’an-literate. The secret behind the uncommon, unequalled and jet-age performance of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, can be traced to the fact that he is a Shaykh and a cerebral Islamic scholar.

“There is also no gainsaying the fact that Professor Ishaq Oloyede, a professor of Islamic studies who is making waves at the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB), has proved beyond reasonable doubt the stuff Islamic scholars are made of as ambassadors of integrity, credibility, probity and accountability. Indeed, in those three Muslim public officials alone the Kwara State Government stands a good chance of setting up stainless models for young Muslims in Kwara State.”