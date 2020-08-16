The Muslim Rights Concern has expressed appreciation to the Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission, Pastor Akinade Adamu, for his “swift” explanation on why Muslims who took its Computer-Based Test for employment were given Christian questions.

The explanation of the TESCOM boss followed an allegation by MURIC that the employers of teachers in Oyo State had Christianised the CBT test held on August 11, 2020.

The Islamic human rights association made the allegation on August 14.

But in a swift reaction, Alamu issued a press statement in which he explained that the incident was not deliberate.

It blamed the development on computer technicalities, adding that some Christian candidates were also given questions on Islamic knowledge.

The statement was signed by the TESCOM Permanent Secretary, Grace Olabisi Oderinde.

MURIC on Sunday in a statement by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, commended the Executive Chairman of TESCOM for his exemplary behaviour.

MURIC thanked Alamu for addressing the core issue raised by the human rights association.

Akintola said: “Pastor Akinade comes across as the type of leader we need in this country. Nigeria needs a leader who is sensitive to the feelings of the people. We need a leader who will not ignore complaints but who will confront them frontally. The solution offered by Oyo TESCOM to our complaint may not be perfect, but nobody can fault the military dispatch with which it was addressed. We thank Pastor Akinade Alamu for displaying high level maturity.

“Instead of abusing or threatening us, instead of hiring a fiction story writer or fraudulently forming a fictitious 24-hour ‘Islamic’ organisation to start a dirty fight (just what some have done to hide their glaring oppression of Muslims), Pastor Akinade Alamu studied our grievance and took time to come up with a panacea. He set aside religious differences. He addressed the message and not the messenger. His language was refined, civil, diplomatic and parliamentarian. This is really commendable.

“Here is a big lesson for the governors of Ogun, Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti whose reactions to our criticisms have been undemocratic and nonconventional. The case of Oyo TESCOM and MURIC has proved that propaganda is not public relations. Leaders can stoop to conquer. Those in charge of public relations in public or private organisations must know this. Image makers must learn to respect the other side. Grandstanding and name-calling can only lead to the escalation of the crisis.

“MURIC will remain faithful to its motto, ‘Dialogue, Not Violence’. We are open to discussions before, during or after opening an issue. We are not rigid. Neither are we extremists. It is only our dectractors who want to give us a bad name. We will continue to peacefully coexist with our neighbours but on equal terms of mutual respect, i.e. without compromising Allah-given fundamental rights of Muslims.”