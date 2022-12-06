MURIC tasks security agencies on Ughelli Mosque attackers

The Muslim Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned Friday’s attack on Muslim worshippers in Ughelli, Delta, calling on security agents to fish out the perpetrators and rescue the abducted Imam.

MURIC said this in a statement by its director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola in Abuja.

“The Imam of Ughelli Central Mosque, Malam Muhammadu Sani was whisked away by gunmen who attacked the mosque. Eleven worshippers were also shot.

“The gunmen stormed the mosque located at Otovwievwiere Street in Okorodafe axis of Ughelli by 6 a.m on Friday, Dec. 2.

“This is a dastardly act that must be condemned by all right-thinking people and we condemn it in the strongest terms. It is another evidence of hate crimes targeted at Muslims in the South East in recent time.

“It will be recalled that the Secretary of the Delta State Muslim Council, Malam Musa Ugasa, a resident of Ughelli, was brutally killed earlier this year by yet to be identified persons,” Akintola said.

He added: “Those who claim that only Christians are being killed in Nigeria have many questions to answer. Shaykh Ibrahim Iyiorji was killed in Isu, Onicha Local Government of Ebonyi on Sept. 4, seven Muslims were killed in Orogie, Owerri, Imo on Aug. 5.

“Another four Muslims were killed in Umuaka, near Orlu on April 4, 2021. Again, another set of eleven innocent Muslims were mowed down by gunmen in Port Harcourt and Orlu on Oct. 20, 2020.

“Five other Muslims were also killed near the popular Abraka market in Asaba, Delta State on Sept. 15, 2017. The list is endless.

“The latest attack on Ughelli Central Mosque is one too many. MURIC calls on the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Ari Muhammed Ali, to fish out the perpetrators. Muslims have become endangered species not only in Delta but in the entire South East. The trend must be arrested.”





